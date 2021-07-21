German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that Berlin would halt the regulatory approval process for Nord Stream 2, a controversial gas pipeline project connecting Russia and Germany.

The move effectively prevents the pipeline from beginning to pump gas to Europe. It came after reports emerged that Russia has moved troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The fate of the pipeline in case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine had been a sticking point between the United States and Germany in recent weeks.

President Biden said earlier this month that the pipeline would not go ahead if the Kremlin sends its forces into Ukraine, vowing “we will bring an end to it.”

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has ignited geopolitical anxieties that have nearly ended the project a number of times. Opponents, including in the United States, Poland and Ukraine, have long expressed fears that it could give Russia too much leverage in Europe.

Germany will halt authorization of Nord Stream 2 pipeline