The fate of the pipeline in case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine had been a sticking point between the United States and Germany in recent weeks.
President Biden said earlier this month that the pipeline would not go ahead if the Kremlin sends its forces into Ukraine, vowing “we will bring an end to it.”
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has ignited geopolitical anxieties that have nearly ended the project a number of times. Opponents, including in the United States, Poland and Ukraine, have long expressed fears that it could give Russia too much leverage in Europe.