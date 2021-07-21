NSO says it licenses Pegasus only to government agencies but had no visibility into its clients’ data. A spokesperson said Tuesday that the list of 50,000 numbers “is not a list of Pegasus targets or potential targets” and that “the numbers in the list are not related to NSO Group in any way.” One of the company’s lawyers, Thomas A. Clare, said NSO believed the list was based on “publicly accessible, overt sources, such as the HLR Lookup service.” That service keeps records on networks of cellphone users and their general locations. It can be used as a step toward spying on targets.