Hulio’s journey — recounted to The Post in interviews with friends, investors, colleagues and Hulio himself — has been hailed over the years as an Israeli version of a Silicon Valley success story, a shining showcase of the potential of a tiny nation that boasts the highest per capita concentration of start-ups in the world, according to Startup Genome, a San Francisco-based research group. But NSO also demonstrates the more troubling side of that story, some experts say — the tale of a country too eager to make friends in a hostile region and too willing to take controversial actions in the name of survival, as well as the limitations of technology companies’ abilities to control the abuse of their products by their customers, Hulio said.