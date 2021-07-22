The move makes Argentina the first in the region to offer such an option, Reuters reported, which is available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and elsewhere.
“There are other identities besides that of a man and a woman, and they should be respected — and they’ve always existed,” President Alberto Fernández said at a Wednesday news conference. “I hope one day we get to the point where IDs don’t say if someone is a man, woman or anything else.”
The president retweeted a remark calling the policy “incredibly liberal.”
The announcement came as a “half surprise,” according to a statement from Zona FALGBT, an Argentinian group of LGBTQ activists. Activists had been pushing for nonbinary recognition for years, but this decree came “without much notice,” according to the statement. “It was a very moving moment for our LGBT+ community.”
“I feel legal,” Gerónimo Carolina González Devesa, a 35-year-old doctor, told Pagina 12, and Argentine newspaper, after receiving an identification with the “x” nomenclature on Wednesday. González Devesa three years ago began a successful process to renew their birth certificate without “F” or “M” in the “Sex” field — becoming the first person in the nation to receive a nonbinary birth certificate, and now the first person to receive a nonbinary ID.
Shanik Lucián Sosa Battisti, who also received a new ID on Thursday, told the Argentinian outlet: “Until now, when they asked me for my ID, I had to say that I did not have it, that I was waiting. … That was horrible, but today it was over.”
There were some advocates who didn’t feel the law went far enough. “We are not an x,” some dissenters said at the roll-out event, according to news reports, demanding instead an option for the field to be left blank
Fernández is known for pushing progressive social reforms — from siding with a bill that would legalize and guarantee free access to abortion for up to 14 weeks of pregnancy to advocating for a coronavirus wealth tax bill. Fernández has supported his son — a popular drag queen who goes by “Dyhzy” — against conservative attacks.
Argentina passed a law recognizing same-sex marriage in 2010. Then, it legally allowed gender identity change two years later with the Gender Identity Law. Argentina also passed a 1 percent quota of public sector jobs to go to transgender people.
President Biden’s campaign platform said he believes every transgender or nonbinary person should have the option of changing their government identification’s gender marker to “M,” “F,” or “X.” Currently, in the United States, people can select the gender “M” or “F” for their passport, even if the gender does not match supporting documents such as birth certificates.
Australia has an “X” option for passports, but warns that those who select it might encounter trouble at international borders.