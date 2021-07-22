Just as climate change is expected to exacerbate inequalities, the new phase of the pandemic is divided between the haves and the have-nots. Wealthy nations like the United States or Britain may have seen largely successful vaccination drives, but the politicization of the virus response has meant that effort stalled. Even as much of the United States seeks to return to normal, a Post analysis shows that the virus is still raging among those who have not yet had a shot.