The administration said this week it has also launched a working group to study the potential impact of easing U.S. restrictions on cash remittances sent by Cubans in the United States to their families on the island. The Trump administration banned financial transactions last year involving Fincimex, the firm with ties to the Cuban military that processes the payments. The move led Western Union to close more than 400 offices across the island that for years had been a lifeline to millions of Cubans.