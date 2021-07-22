The Hong Kong government officially withdrew the extradition bill in October 2019. Later, 63 people were arrested in relation to the Yuen Long attack. Some 48 of them were the white-clad men, according to local reports, but only eight were charged. One was acquitted, and the Department of Justice had filed an appeal. Fifteen other individuals were arrested, and among them, seven people, including former pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting, were subsequently charged with rioting. They will face trial in 2023.