The incident unfolded on July 21, 2019, as tensions soared in the city amid massive protests against a government proposal to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland. That night, more than 100 men in white shirts — armed with wooden sticks and rattans, some waving Chinese flags — chased protesters and commuters into a subway station in Yuen Long and began beating them. Dozens were injured, including a pregnant woman and a journalist who covered the demonstrations.
The attack marked a level of violence against pro-democracy protesters that was unprecedented at the time in Hong Kong. Despite hundreds of emergency calls, the assault continued for more than 30 minutes until police arrived. When officers finally reached the scene, they made no arrests that night.
Judge Eddie Yip said the attacks were “indiscriminate,” and that some of the defendants had “lost their minds.” He described how passengers became trapped inside the subway cars and had to shield themselves with umbrellas as the white-shirted men threatened them with sticks and threw objects.
The sentence led to an uproar in court from family members of the defendants, who called the ruling an "injustice.”
Wen Wei Po, a Chinese state media outlet, cited pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho as saying the sentence was “too harsh" and that the perpetrators had been protecting their families.
The police faced criticism for the length of time it took them to respond to the Yuen Long incident, which became a rallying cry for protesters calling for an independent inquiry into the police crackdown on demonstrators over the subsequent months. A survey by the Chinese University of Hong Kong published last year showed that respondents’ average degree of trust toward the police plummeted following the incident.
Hong Kong’s police have sought to convince the public that they remain impartial. They said their response to the attack was slow because they called for backup after finding the situation was beyond the control of one patrol vehicle. The police later described the attack as “a fight between two evenly matched sides."
The Hong Kong government officially withdrew the extradition bill in October 2019. Later, 63 people were arrested in relation to the Yuen Long attack. Some 48 of them were the white-clad men, according to local reports, but only eight were charged. One was acquitted, and the Department of Justice had filed an appeal. Fifteen other individuals were arrested, and among them, seven people, including former pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting, were subsequently charged with rioting. They will face trial in 2023.
