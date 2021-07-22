Ramaphosa is able to draw on a deep well of resentment toward Zuma, especially in the support base he already has with middle-class Black South Africans. Over nearly a decade in power — more than a third of the post-apartheid period — Zuma was accused of so thoroughly selling out state contracts through corrupt practices that became tied to the wants of the highest bidders. Ramaphosa has said that state losses from “state capture” amount to more than $34 billion.