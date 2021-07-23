Please Note

Growing coronavirus outbreaks in Asia and the Western Pacific prompted several nations there Friday to reimpose restrictions or suspend travel between neighbors to stem the spread of the virus.

The surging cases — in places such as Australia, Malaysia and Thailand — have been blamed on the more contagious delta variant now sweeping across the globe.

Thailand on Friday reported its single highest daily increase in cases since the pandemic began, recording more than 14,500 new infections. And health officials in New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, said Friday that an expanding cluster of cases there was a “national emergency” as the region reported a record number of new infections.

Here are some significant developments:

  • The Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee reported a record number of new daily coronavirus cases linked to the Olympic Games on Friday. At least nineteen new infections were detected, including three athletes who tested positive, just hours before the opening ceremony.
  • Israel’s Health Ministry released new data late Thursday suggesting that the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is only 39 percent effective at preventing infection from the delta variant. Protection against severe illness remained high, however, at 91 percent, the ministry said.
  • Italy has ramped up pressure on its unvaccinated population, announcing Thursday that a digital or printed health pass would be necessary for accessing a range of everyday leisure activities, from theaters to indoor dining.
  • The United States is at "another pivotal moment” in the pandemic as the more transmissible delta variant tears through unvaccinated communities, causing hospitals to reach capacity in some areas, Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday.

New Zealand announced it was suspending a travel bubble with its pandemic-hit neighbor, while the Phillippines said it planned to reinstate covid-related measures in the capital, Manila, and would ban travelers coming from Malaysia and Thailand beginning Sunday.

Malaysia is also suffering from a devastating wave of infections. In many countries in the region, vaccination drives remain slow.