Thailand on Friday reported its single highest daily increase in cases since the pandemic began, recording more than 14,500 new infections. And health officials in New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, said Friday that an expanding cluster of cases there was a “national emergency” as the region reported a record number of new infections.
Here are some significant developments:
New Zealand announced it was suspending a travel bubble with its pandemic-hit neighbor, while the Phillippines said it planned to reinstate covid-related measures in the capital, Manila, and would ban travelers coming from Malaysia and Thailand beginning Sunday.
Malaysia is also suffering from a devastating wave of infections. In many countries in the region, vaccination drives remain slow.
