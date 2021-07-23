Some of those shamed have been charged, including a trio of Sydney movers who spread the virus to Melbourne by not wearing masks, as required. (They have not been publicly identified.) Also charged were the twins who allegedly continued deliveries outside Sydney despite being told they were positive. The brothers, who are from Iraq, have said they did not understand the order to return home. Photos of the twins and their mother have been published, along with their names. If convicted, they could face six months in jail.