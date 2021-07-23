The president’s son, Joverlein Moïse, said his father had been “living among traitors.” “I know that sometimes they had you see my father as a tyrant, as wicked, the devil, and they spent a lot of money to push that narrative,” he said. “But I also know that on the morning of July 7 when my father’s eyes closed, your eyes were opened. You see clearly now. That’s why you are going to wipe your tears and have courage so you can honor the memory of your leader."