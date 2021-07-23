The public mood in Japan reflects a broader global souring on the Olympics. This week, the IOC awarded the 2032 Games to the Australian city of Brisbane without a rival bid. For many countries, the enterprise is proving too costly — Japan may end up spending more than three or four times as much hosting the Olympics than its original forecast of a little more than $7 billion. Then there are the social side effects, from the clearing out of impoverished communities in Rio de Janeiro and Beijing to the albatross of Olympic stadium projects and venues that go unused after the tournament and saddle their hosts with debt.