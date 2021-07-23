The European Union, however, has been slower and more conservative on the sanction front. The 27-member bloc has also “not actively enforced compliance,” for reasons including the lack of E.U.-level enforcement authority, the New York-based Skadden international law firm wrote in a January memorandum. And, when Britain was part of the European Union, any British foreign policy objectives tied to the imposition of sanctions would have required the unanimous approval of all E.U. members, said Paul Feldberg, a partner in Jenner & Block’s investigations, compliance and defense practice.