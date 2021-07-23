The United States strengthened its support for Tibetan autonomy and religious freedom for Tibetan Buddhists with the Tibetan Policy and Support Act, which appeared in the government spending bill and signed into law in December. The bill instructs the State Department to deny China new consulates in the United States until a U.S. Consulate is established in Lhasa. The law also provides sanctions on the Chinese Communist Party if it attempts to name a successor to the Dalai Lama.