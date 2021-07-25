Saied also suspended lawmakers’ parliamentary immunity.
“We have taken these decisions … until social peace returns to Tunisia and until we save the state,” he said in a televised speech after an emergency meeting with security leaders.
The moves came on Tunisia’s Republic Day, traditionally a day of celebration and protest across the North African country. This year, amid a floundering economy, a devastating coronavirus surge and widespread anger at the government, it was marked by displays of public anger.
Thousands of Tunisians across the country demonstrated on Sunday, reiterating the calls for the dissolution of parliament that have resounded at street protests in recent months, reflecting the deep dissatisfaction of many in the Arab Spring’s only lasting democracy. Scuffles between police and protesters broke out at several points. Police in Tunis, the capital, fired tear gas and made several arrests.
Videos on social media Sunday appeared to show some demonstrators vandalizing local party offices of Ennahda. The moderate Islamist party has been the most significant player in Tunisian politics since the country’s 2011 revolution; it holds a plurality of seats in parliament to lead the government. But it’s highly unpopular among many segments of the population today.
Tunisians, defying a coronavirus curfew, cheered, ululated, lit flares and waved flags on the streets of Tunis following Saied’s announcement.
Opponents decried the dismissal of the government and the freezing of parliament as a putsch. Rachid Ghannouchi, head of Ennahda and speaker of parliament, accused Saied of carrying out “a coup against the revolution and constitution” in an interview with Reuters.
“We consider the institutions still standing, and the supporters of the Ennahda and the Tunisian people will defend the revolution,” he said.
Saied argued that his actions were in line with the constitution. He said Sunday he was “not suspending the Constitution” and that these would be “temporary measures.”
“I warn any who think of resorting to weapons … and whoever shoots a bullet, the armed forces will respond with bullets,” he said in his remarks, Al Jazeera reported.
The development follows months of political infighting between Saied, Mechichi — whom Saied picked for prime minister last summer and later soured on — and the parliamentary coalition led by Ennahda, which supported Mechichi’s government.
Saied has refused since the winter to swear in 11 new ministers, and Ghannouchi and others accused him of overstepping his constitutional authority.
Popular sentiment has appeared to be largely on the president’s side. As criticism of the government mounted in recent months, Saied, a law professor and political independent who won the presidency in a landslide in 2019, has maintained strong support in public opinion polls.
Constitutional disputes are supposed to be adjudicated by a constitutional court, but seven years after the constitution was ratified, political squabbling over the court’s composition has prevented its establishment.
Read more: