In Shanghai, where heavy rainfall from Typhoon In-fa was expected to last through Monday, officials evacuated more than 300,000 residents living near the sea, closed down some public amenities and urged people to stay home. Hundreds of flights were canceled, and several railway lines were suspended. In Zhejiang and Ningbo, photos of residents wading through water circulated online as millions of households lost power.
In the wake of the historic downpour that ravaged Henan last week, state-run media said, government officials on the eastern coast have “vowed to be on their fullest guard against potential losses."
Henan officials told reporters Sunday that the death toll from the floods had climbed to 63, with five people missing, though many users online speculated that the number of people unaccounted for was far higher. Information compiled by the Paper, a Shanghai-based publication, listed 34 people missing as of Sunday, including a pregnant woman and a 7-year-old boy, who fell into the water when the rescue boat that he was on capsized, his father told reporters.
Relatives of several individuals listed as missing by the Paper confirmed to The Washington Post that their loved ones had not been found as of Monday, but declined to answer further questions.
“Are these conservative estimates?" asked one of the top Weibo posts responding to the latest figures. "There have been reports of many people missing.”
“My village has three missing and the neighboring village also has three,” responded another user. "Don’t know if they’ve been included.”
China’s Communist Party has historically sought to manage news around natural disasters, often omitting or suppressing the full extent of the devastation, especially if it reflects badly on the government’s emergency preparedness or response.
In the wake of the Henan floods, which came days before the start of the Olympics as well as a high-profile meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials, state-run national media outlets have largely focused coverage on the efficiency of rescue efforts, the dedication of emergency responders and individual acts of support. On Weibo, news about Chinese companies donating supplies to the rescue effort have topped the trending charts two dozen times.
In the hard-hit city of Zhengzhou, where people died in submerged subway cars, several foreign journalists have gotten pushback for attempting to interview citizens still dealing with wreckage from the floods. After a group mobbed German reporter Mathias Boelinger on Saturday, alleging that he was trying to “tarnish” China’s reputation, the state-run Global Times released an editorial urging residents not to confront foreign reporters.
“Don’t give them additional opportunities, material to attack China,” it said.
In recent days, however, individual pleas for help and organic attempts to provide support have provided a glimpse into the ongoing devastation on the ground.
On social media and in local newspapers, dozens have shared accounts of missing friends and family. A woman told a Shanghai newspaper that she hasn’t heard from her parents, both in their 70s, after the electricity went out in their town. Another woman said she hasn’t been able to reach her husband since he told her over the phone on Tuesday that “the water is rising.”
A Henan native set up a file on Tencent, which functions similarly to Google Sheets, creating lists of those in need and those offering help. The document has been widely circulated on Chinese social media platforms, getting millions of views and growing to include tabs that show the live status of those in need of medical help, safe locations for survivors to gather and requests for specific material items such as clothes and chargers.
More than 1,000 people have requested help through the file, said Lirong, the 22-year-old student behind the document. Those from Zhengzhou are slowly being crossed out, but more are being added from surrounding cities like Xinxiang, where rainfall was more intense later in the week.
