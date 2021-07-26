Shang said that on Friday, she, her two children, and some neighbors were being transported away from their flooded homes on a rescue boat when it suddenly capsized. Rescuers saved her 10-year-old daughter, but not her son Wang Jiahang, who cannot swim and appeared to be swept away. Rescuers said another boat would pick up the boy, Shang said, but as of Monday, she hadn’t heard any news of her son.