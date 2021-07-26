In his meeting with Sherman, China’s Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng urged the United States to lift its visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party members and Chinese students seeking to study in the United States, according to a social media posting by the official China Media Group. He also asked for Washington to revoke its efforts to extradite Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou from Canada, and to address rising anti-Chinese sentiment in the United States, it said.