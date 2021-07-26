A week ago, Kim, 57, made history as the first disabled person to scale all 14 mountains. Then he went missing. And now, a week-long international search for his body has been ended at the request of his family.
“No one believed me when I set out to climb mountains taller than 8,000 meters. People thought, ‘He’ll stop after a while,’ or say, ‘You don’t have to do this anymore, you’ve tried hard,’” Kim said in a 2019 interview. “No one told me I could go all the way. But I dreamed that I can do it, and that I wouldn’t stop until I accomplished my dreams.”
Kim is believed to have fallen into a crevasse in bad weather during his descent from the 8,047-meter (26,400-foot) summit of the Himalayas’ Broad Peak mountain, located on the border of Pakistan and China. Chinese and Pakistani officials have helped with the search efforts.
On Sunday, helicopters circled the peak of the mountain six times but could not find Kim, according to a statement the family released
Monday. Video footage taken from helicopters found no sighting of him.
Kim had requested his wife to ensure that there are no additional accidents caused by search efforts in case he goes missing, the family statement read. His wife determined that it was realistically difficult for him to have survived the fall and decided to respect his wishes to conclude the search.
The mountaineer’s story of grit, fearless determination and love for his sport gained global attention. When Kim reached the summit, South Korean President Moon Jae-in congratulated him and thanked him for his inspiration.
“You have brought pride and hope to a nation that is exhausted from the coronavirus pandemic,” Moon’s message read. “You have given great strength and confidence to disabled people around the world.”
Kim’s family will now begin funeral arrangement and honor his record as South Korea’s top climber, their statement read.
Kim had suffered frostbite while on a climb in Alaska in 1991, which required the amputation of all 10 of his fingers. In the 2019 interview, Kim described his struggles adjusting to his new reality: “I couldn’t even kill myself even if I wanted to, because I couldn’t open the windows,” he said. “It was difficult.”
Eventually, he found joy in sports that used leg strength, like skating, skiing and cycling. He began focusing on his skills as a mountaineer and his goal, but doubted himself at times, he said: “Can I really do this?”
He surprised himself in his ability to find strength in the most difficult climbing environments, he said. He enjoyed overcoming challenges, even setting up tents and cooking in the wild, and loved being in the mountains with his friends and hearing about their climbing journeys.
“I can’t avoid snowstorms. I can’t avoid crevasses I can’t see. But if I train diligently, then I can avoid at least some of those potential dangers,” he said.
Kim said he felt determined to achieve his goal to become the first disabled person to climb the 14 mountains, and that he had hoped it would serve as an inspiration for others to do the same.
“Someone has to go out in the front and be the first. That way, others can see that it is possible. They can have courage that they can try it, too,” he said. “My hope is that more people can accomplish their dreams, whether they are people with disabilities or teens.”
Min Joo Kim contributed to this report.
