The warnings came as the White House also said it had no plans to lift broad restrictions on visitors from Britain, Europe’s Schengen region and other nations such as Brazil, China, India and South Africa.
“Given where we are today ... with the delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.
Here are some significant developments:
The U.S. government, as it raised its travel advisories to the highest levels for Cyprus, Portugal and Spain, strongly urged U.S. residents to avoid all travel there even if fully vaccinated. Similar warnings were issued for travel to Britain last week, as new cases soared and the government there scrapped nearly all public health restrictions.
Because of the current coronavirus situation in those countries, “even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants,” the CDC said.
For Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, the CDC issued a slightly less severe Level 3 notice, “indicating a high level of COVID-19 in the country" and urged unvaccinated to "avoid nonessential travel to Israel.”
