“We hope that we can rescue the missing people alive,” said Lars Friedrich, head of Chempark.
In a message on Twitter, the Cologne city fire department wrote that the air in the region appeared to be safe despite the smoke, with “no abnormalities in the Cologne city area.” Authorities would continue to monitor the situation, the department said.
The fire that caused the explosion began at the Bürrig waste disposal center at about 9:40 a.m. local time, Chempark said in a statement. What caused the fire was not immediately known.
Sirens and warning apps were activated to warn the nearby public. Leverkusen residents were asked to head inside, turn off air conditioners, and keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.
Non-emergency workers were sent home from the plant due to a potentially unsafe electricity supply, officials said at the news conference.
