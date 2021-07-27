Social media influencers have also been pushing this narrative. Marc Owen Jones, a professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Doha, said he has seen evidence of what appear to be manipulation campaigns on Twitter, led in large part by Saudi and Emirati influencers. Jones analyzed thousands of tweets and found that most users tweeting or retweeting posts with the hashtag “Tunisia revolts against the Brotherhood” report their locations as Saudi Arabia, Egypt or the UAE. “To me this is absolutely typical of Emirati and Saudi campaigns,” Jones said. “It’s almost like a classic signature of accounts you’d expect to see engage in this type of behavior.”