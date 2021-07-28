The vaccination campaign relied in part on a corps of more than 2,000 volunteers, known as “desuung,” or the Guardians of the Peace, who operate under the authority of Bhutan’s king, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who helped set up more than 1,200 vaccination sites across the country and delivered doses to remote rural areas. It was a herculean crucial task in a country that had only 37 doctors before the pandemic, according to the Telegraph.