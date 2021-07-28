“We want people to be able to come from the U.S. freely in a way that they normally do,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview with LBC radio Wednesday. “As soon as we have something to say about travel corridors you’ll be hearing from us,” he said.
Here are some significant developments:
The Guardian newspaper reported that the decision was not yet finalized and still subject to change at Wednesday’s meeting.
Currently, travelers from the U.S. must quarantine for 10 days, but can opt to take an additional coronavirus test after day five to be released. Only those who have been vaccinated by Britain’s own health system are eligible for a so-called “covid pass” that would allow them to skip quarantine.
The move to lift travel restrictions follows a broader relaxation of covid-related curbs in England earlier this month, even as new cases surged amid an outbreak of the delta variant, which experts say is much more contagious than the original coronavirus strain.
Over the past week, however, public health authorities have reported a 30 percent decline in new infections across Britain, a downturn officials have attributed to the country’s successful vaccination campaign.
Even as cases fell in Britain, the United States continued to grapple with a spike in new cases also blamed on the delta variant.
“At the moment we’re dealing with a delta wave, the U.S. is dealing with a delta wave, but be assured that we are on it the whole time," Johnson said Wednesday.
Britain’s Sky News quoted the deputy leader of the Labour Party, Angela Rayner, as saying that the potential move to reopen borders was “reckless.”
“I am very concerned about the government’s announcement via the press this morning,” she said. “We need to make sure that we have got a proper data-driven analysis and that we look at an international passport for vaccines ... We also know that people who have had the vaccine of course can still get the virus so a testing regime is very important and crucial as well.”
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker