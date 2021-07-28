Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

Britain could reopen its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and Europe as soon as next month, local media reported Wednesday, in a major move that would boost the country’s sagging tourism industry and allow friends and family to reunite after months of separation.

Senior ministers were expected to meet Wednesday and potentially sign off on the plan, which would allow immunized visitors from the United States and European Union to enter Britain without having to quarantine, provided that the travelers can provide proof of inoculation with an authorized vaccine, according to British media reports.

“We want people to be able to come from the U.S. freely in a way that they normally do,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview with LBC radio Wednesday. “As soon as we have something to say about travel corridors, you’ll be hearing from us.”

Here are some significant developments:

  • Australian officials in Sydney extended the city’s lockdown by another four weeks Wednesday, citing a growing outbreak of the more contagious delta variant that first flared in June. The stay-at-home order will apply to Sydney, the capital of New South Wales state, and other regional centers.
  • A decision Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend mask-wearing indoors for vaccinated people brings the United States back in line with the World Health Organization and some foreign governments. The WHO currently advises all people, vaccinated or not, to continue wearing masks when around others.
  • Thailand reported another record number of new infections Wednesday, registering more than 16,500 cases mostly in the capital, Bangkok, as an outbreak also flared in Phuket, one of the Southeast Asian nation’s most popular tourism spots.
  • Amid widespread vaccine hesitancy, Russia has warned that workers who refuse to get inoculated could be suspended without pay as the immunization rate lags at 16 percent despite a third pandemic wave.
  • New daily coronavirus cases in Tokyo reached more than 3,000 for the first time, local media reported Wednesday. Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics also said Wednesday that 16 more people associated with the games tested positive for the virus. None of those who were infected are athletes, the organizers said.

The Guardian newspaper reported that the British decision on reopening borders was not yet finalized and still subject to change at Wednesday’s meeting.

Currently, travelers from the United States must quarantine for 10 days but can opt to take an additional coronavirus test after day five to be released. Only those who have been vaccinated by Britain’s own health system are eligible for a so-called “covid pass” that would allow them to skip quarantine.

The move to lift travel restrictions follows a broader relaxation of covid-related curbs in England earlier this month, even as new cases surged amid an outbreak of the delta variant, which experts say is much more contagious than the original coronavirus strain.

Over the past week, however, public health authorities have reported a 30 percent decline in new infections across Britain, a downturn officials have attributed to the country’s successful vaccination campaign.

Even as cases fell in Britain, the United States continued to grapple with a spike in new cases also blamed on the delta variant.

“At the moment we’re dealing with a delta wave, the U.S. is dealing with a delta wave, but be assured that we are on it the whole time,” Johnson said Wednesday.

Britain’s Sky News quoted the deputy leader of the Labour Party, Angela Rayner, as saying that the potential move to reopen borders was “reckless.”

“I am very concerned about the government’s announcement via the press this morning,” she said. “We need to make sure that we have got a proper data-driven analysis and that we look at an international passport for vaccines.... We also know that people who have had the vaccine of course can still get the virus, so a testing regime is very important and crucial as well.”