He was slapped twice in the face for the insult, sending him to a brief daze before a grinning fighter hands an AK-47 to another man through the window. “Don’t let him go,” a man said out of frame.
Khasha was killed last week, but the newly released videos of him being struck have ignited wide condemnation across Afghanistan, drawing outrage at the brazen attack on this Kandahar police officer — often described as a comedian whose goofball charm was popular on social media.
It also struck artists and activists as a grim portent of a future Afghanistan at least partly controlled by a Taliban intolerant of art and humor.
“It was a slap in the face of all people of Afghanistan … an insult against humanity and dignity,” Afghan Vice President Sarwar Danish said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, in a violation of “justice, knowledge and art.”
سیلی بر صورت نظر محمد خاشه کمیدین مشهور قندهاری، سیلی بر صورت تمام مردم افغانستان و توهین به انسانیت و کرامت انسانی است....Posted by Sarwar Danesh on Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Khasha’s family blamed the Taliban for the killing, Tolo News reported, as did former president Hamid Karzai. But Taliban spokespeople offered contradictory claims of responsibility over the attack, saying he was killed because of insults to the militants but also his work as a local police officer.
Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesperson, denied the group was responsible but said it would be investigated, he told reporters in a WhatsApp message.
The circumstances of Khasha’s death remains unclear, as are the grievances that may have sparked the abduction and killing. Local police in Kandahar are notorious for their own abuses and atrocities against civilians in their fight against Taliban militants, including retribution driven by tribal affiliation.
Illustrations of Khasha have flooded Facebook and Twitter, galvanizing prominent writers and diplomats as the Taliban absorb more territory across the country. In Kandahar, Khasha’s hometown, militants have besieged and now control some parts of the provincial capital, along with about half of the country’s district centers, U.S. defense officials have said.
Kaweh Kerami, a lecturer at the American University of Afghanistan, said the video has ignited discussion about the Taliban’s role in civil society if they topple the Afghan government. Khasha’s killing, he said, is a grim prospect for artists and those voicing dissent.
“When people see such a video and killing, bad memories of Taliban revive in minds of people,” Kerami said.
Artists condemned Khasha’s killing, calling it a deliberate assault on free expression. Kawa Jobran, a poet, said on Facebook that “laughter and jokes do not have a place” under Taliban rule.
Homeira Qaderi, an author and activist, also posted about Khasha on social media as the videos circulated.
“We will not forget your oppressed look,” she said on Twitter.
Haq Nawaz Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan, contributed to this report.
