About 300 homes in one village alone in Kamdesh were completely destroyed, he said. As many as 200 people were reported missing, said Saeedullah Nuristani, the head of Nurestan’s provincial council.
Taliban militants have contested control of the region, and government officials said they hope the militants will allow rescuers workers to use the few navigable pathways. Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, said that the group could cooperate in recovery efforts.
Flooding have become a routine summer tragedy in northern and eastern Afghanistan, where infrastructure is already poor and aid workers are stretched thin by decades of conflict. Noor Agha Sahebzada, a spokesperson for the Afghan Red Cross, said natural disasters like floods and draughts have accelerated in recent years.
Nearly 200 people were killed last August in flooding and powerful mudslides that sweep away modesty built homes, deposit rocks and trees onto roads and cut off rural villages from rescue.
The Taliban has added complexity to the problem. Nurestan is contested by militants, officials said, and the unforgiving terrain allows few points of access for rescuers to reach civilians.
“No government employee can go to the district,” said Samiah Zarbi, a spokesperson the country’s disaster management agency.
