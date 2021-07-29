According to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, the earthquake struck 75 miles south-east from the Alaskan city of Chignik and had a depth of 20 miles. On social media, videos appeared to show sirens blaring through the streets of Alaska.
Scientists say that on average, a magnitude 8 or higher earthquake only occurs once a year anywhere in the world.
“Tsunamis can travel across oceans at speed of jet airplane,” Matthew Cappucci, a meteorologist for the Capital Weather Gang, tweeted Thursday, adding that tsunamis are often hard to predict due to the fact they do not “visibly manifest until close to shore where water is shallow.”
In earthquake-prone New Zealand, thousands of residents from coastal towns in March this year were evacuated after a cluster of earthquakes up to 8.1 magnitude struck northeast of the country.
The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami was caused by a 9.3 magnitude earthquake which raised a 1200 kilometer (roughly 745 mile) stretch of seafloor by several meters, displacing an enormous volume of water which surged inland in some places as much as several kilometers.
