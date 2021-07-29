The organized crime threat in Mexico has changed considerably since the Merida Initiative was launched. Mexican forces, aided by U.S. intelligence, have captured or killed dozens of drug kingpins. But instead of collapsing, the cartels have splintered into scores of groups that have diversified into oil theft, extortion, migrant-smuggling and sales of methamphetamine to Mexican addicts. Increasingly they have sought to control territory. Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, the head of U.S. Northern Command, said in March that transnational crime groups operate in “ungoverned areas — 30 percent to 35 percent of Mexico.”