“There is no other word for it but a betrayal of trust, the consequences of which are now playing out in Africa, in lives lost that should not have been, had the wealthiest countries allowed poorer countries access to their fair share of vaccines,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in an email to The Washington Post. Tedros served as Ethiopia’s health minister and foreign affairs minister before becoming the World Health Organization’s first African director general.