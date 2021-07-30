The vaccine gap has sweeping downstream effects. In a report on the global economic outlook released this week, the International Monetary Fund upgraded its growth projections for advanced economies, including the United States, but downgraded those for developing countries such as India, which experienced a devastating second coronavirus wave from March to May. India is producing many of its own vaccines, but its rollout was hampered by delays in the global supply chain that were, in part, a consequence of U.S. measures to consolidate vaccine production and distribution at home. Hundreds of millions of doses are expected to reach other countries in the developing world by the end of the year or early next year, but the damage has already been done.