Queen Elizabeth II is characterized as a mafia boss dripping in pearls and gold, while heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles is painted as a power-hungry mommy’s-boy who has waited far too long to become king.
Critics say the harshest portrayal, however, is that of 8-year-old Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and wife Kate. The young prince, who is third-in-line to the throne is presented as an entitled child who is worried about his weight and harbors ill-feelings towards his siblings.
On social media, many slammed the show as “wrong” and “disgusting," complaining that the series will only fuel hatred toward Britain’s royals and young members of the family who may one day learn of the project’s existence.
Creator Gary Janetti, had defended his representation of the monarchy, urging people to embrace it as parody that serves to entertains audiences.
“Everything is meant with affection,” Janetti said in past remarks, in which he said his aim was to create a production that was “super funny.”
Janetti has, over the years, come under fire for using his Instagram account to mock the young prince. Following the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, the American writer was blasted for speculating about George’s sexuality, by insinuating he was in a relationship with another young pageboy. George was four years old at the time.
The cast of “The Prince” includes Orlando Bloom as the voice of Prince Harry, Lucy Punch as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte.
Earlier this year, Turner blasted paparazzi for photographing her young child and called for better protection for minors when it came to privacy.
“I’m sickened, I’m disgusted and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around,” she said on Instagram following the publication of images which she alleged were taken without consent.
Some on social media fumed that her decision to take part in the new series was hypocritical given its parodying of the young royals and her recent rant about the need for privacy.
The fact that Prince Harry and Bloom are reportedly friends also led some to criticize the actor’s decision to become involved with the series as the prince’s voice.
Speaking earlier this year, Prince Harry said that neighbor Bloom, who lives near to his family home in LA, has helped him deal with the issue of invasive paparazzi, warning him when photographers seeking images of his young children are nearby.
Britain’s newspapers also condemned the series, with the Daily Telegraph writing that creators were responsible for presenting young George as “spoiled, sneering and sharp-tongued,” while The Daily Mail posed the question: “Should children be ‘off limits’ in comedy?”
Royal Correspondent for the Daily Telegraph, Richard Palmer also joined the criticism piling this week, tweeting: “Lampooning a little boy will not go down well with some. Would a US company commission a similar series about a US president’s child?”
Others defended the animated series, encouraging others to lighten up and enjoy comedy, arguing that people had a right to freedom of speech - including comedians and creatives.
It has been a tumultuous few years for Britain’s royals, with has faced ever-growing rumors of a rift between brothers Prince William and Harry and the loss of 99-year-old Prince Philip, husband to the Queen in April.
