According to the World Wildlife Fund, there are only 1,864 giant pandas in the wild in China. In efforts to boost their numbers along with geo-political relations, China has loaned other countries giant pandas over the years including the United States.
Pandas are naturally solitary figures and females ovulate just once a year, making it hard for them to reproduce naturally, which is why zoos and breeding centers in China rely on artificial insemination and intervention from experts, according to National Geographic.
Pandas also find it challenging to “get in the mood” for reproducing, while some find it difficult to know what to do in order to mate, experts say.
In an announcement shared to its official website, the zoo confirmed that the first baby was born at at 1:03 a.m., the second born at 1:10 a.m. and that their birth was a result of breeding efforts that began last March. The young bears are tiny weighing less than one-third of a pound each.
Delphine Delord, associate director of the zoo described the event as “exceptional,” while the president of the zoo, Rodolphe Delord, said the babies were “magnificent.”
On Monday, the zoo’s Twitter feed was overflowing with congratulatory messages and updates on the cubs. Many thanked staff for their efforts in helping the pandas to reproduce. Chinese vets were present at the birth and helped Huan Huan through her labor.
In a tweet, the zoo said that the two cubs had been nicknamed "Fleur de Coton” and “Petite Neige,” meaning cotton flower and little snow. It said the pair would, as is tradition in China, wait 100 days before they are officially named.
Huan Huan and her partner Yuan Zi were loaned to France from China in 2012. The pair welcomed their first cubs together in 2017, although one died shortly after birth, The Associated Press reported at the time.
The zoo opted to share photos and video footage from the birth despite the tragedy, saying that it wanted to highlight the “fragility of their lives.”
Yuan Meng, who is male, was the first panda cub to be born in France - a moment that was widely celebrated by experts and officials given the low reproduction rates among the black-and-white bears.
While no longer classified as endangered, experts argue that more needs to be done to protect the natural habitat of pandas so that in years to come they are not just found in captivity.
Read more: