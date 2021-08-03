One man conspicuously came to the rescue. French President Emmanuel Macron jetted in to the former French colony just two days after the explosion. He was greeted rapturously by crowds of Beirutis furious with their own political elites, whose perceived venality and neglect laid the kindling for disaster. On a second visit just a few weeks later, Macron chose to first call on Fairouz, the famed Lebanese singer who is a more unifying figure for the nation than anyone mustered by its feuding political factions. “She represents stories of love and a Lebanon dreamed of and loved,” the French president told a local TV station after presenting the diva with an award for the Légion d’Honneur, the highest French order of merit.