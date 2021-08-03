“The doses are useful, but they are just too little, too late,” said Lawrence Gostin, a professor of global health law at Georgetown University Law. “It’s not going to make much of a dent in the pandemic.”
Over the course of the pandemic, health experts have sounded the alarm over the vaccination disparity between rich and poor countries, from both moral and strategic perspectives. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told The Post last week that the sharp divergence marked a “betrayal of trust” that had cost lives, which could have been saved if “the wealthiest countries allowed poorer countries access to their fair share of vaccines.”
Frequently Asked Questions
- What do we know about U.S. vaccine sharing?
- Where are vaccine doses most needed?
- What more could the United States and other nations be doing?
- How has delta surge changed things?
What do we know about U.S. vaccine sharing?
President Biden announced in June that the United States was buying 500 million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to donate to the world, with the first 200 million to be distributed this year. Earlier, the Biden administration had pledged to donate at least 80 million vaccine doses by the end of June.
The doses were shared through Covax, a World Health Organization-backed initiative to distribute vaccine doses equitably, the White House announced Tuesday. The majority of the doses were made in the United States and shipped to countries currently struggling with covid-19, including Bangladesh, Colombia, Indonesia and the Philippines.
“According to the United Nations, this is more than the donations of all other countries combined and reflects the generosity of the American spirit,” read a White House statement.
Where are vaccine doses most needed?
Though the number of vaccines donated by the United States exceeds the numbers donated by other wealthy nations, the level of sharing falls far short of the billions needed to vaccinated 70 percent of the world, a widely cited target. Poorer nations still lie far below wealthy nations in terms of the percentage of their population vaccinated and efforts to address that gap, such as Covax, have faltered.
“We need 11 billion doses,” said Gostin. “This is really just a drop in the ocean.”
Across Africa in particular, few doses have been administered.
As of the end of July, Covax had shipped more than 153 million coronavirus vaccines to countries, humanitarian agencies and others who participate in the program, according to GAVI, a global vaccine alliance that is one of the main backers of Covax.
Covax had struggled with both funding and supply early during the pandemic, when wealthy nations bought up early shipments of vaccine doses. According to tracking from the Duke Global Health Innovation Center, the United States has procured over 1.6 billion doses so far — around 5.21 doses per inhabitant. Only a few other wealthy nations have procured more per capita, including Canada, which has 10.4 doses per capita according to Duke’s research.
“Ultimately, wealthy countries will control Covax’s success or failure, and it’s imperative that Covax succeeds — there is no plan B,” Sean Simons of the ONE Campaign, a global anti-poverty organization, said in a statement on Tuesday.
The U.S. is “hoarding” doses, Githinji Gitahi, global chief executive of Amref Health Africa and the African Union’s commissioner for coronavirus response, told The Post last week. He called on wealthy countries including the U.S. to release commitments to additional doses they have pre-booked from pharmaceutical companies, and to quickly donate more existing doses in their stockpiles.
“A vaccine delayed is a vaccine denied,” he said last week, emphasizing that “speed is of the essence.”
What more could the United States and other nations be doing?
Though the United States and other wealthy nations have tended to focused on vaccinating their own populations, even at the expense of the most vulnerable elsewhere, while donating some doses, experts and aid groups say that there is more that can be done, including investments in technology and infrastructure and the loosening of intellectual property agreements.
“Dose sharing arrangements are helpful in the short-term, but we also need governments and companies to find ways to increase production dramatically, through voluntary licensing, technology transfer or by waiving intellectual property rights for certain products for a certain time,” World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in an email to The Washington Post last month.
In a recent statement, Doctors Without Borders called on the U.S. to pressure Pfizer-BioNTech and Modern to share mRNA vaccine technology and know-how with produces in low- and middle-income countries and continue to support an intellectual property waiver being debated at the WTO.
“As one of the world’s major purchasers of coronavirus vaccines, the U.S. government’s next steps on boosters and redistribution of its vaccines will be immensely consequential to whether we can finally end this pandemic,” Carrie Teicher, director of programs at MSF-USA, said in the statement. “The U.S. can either cater to the pharmaceutical industry or help vaccinate the world.”
How has delta surge changed things?
The surge in cases related to the fast-spreading delta variant has contributed to a new sense of urgency about vaccines and the pandemic. In the United States, as well as some other countries, health agencies are considering or have already begun administering vaccine booster doses.
However, in many countries even health workers and others among the most at risk have not received their first doses yet. And the delta variant, while reviving waves in some wealthy countries with high levels of vaccination, is also hitting some countries with limited supplies of vaccines.
“The U.S. government and pharmaceutical corporations should not be planning to administer coronavirus vaccine booster shots anywhere before all health care workers and vulnerable people globally have access to vaccination,” Doctors Without Borders said in a statement last month.
Some experts have warned that the unmitigated spread of the coronavirus in some countries could contribute the emergence of dangerous variants, which means vaccination will only work globally.
Gostin said that Americans should put themselves in the shoes of unvaccinated health workers risking their lives around the world.
“You see the United States vaccinating its very healthy young people and planning on giving boosters to the elderly, you just have to shake your head and say, ‘oh well, its nice you’re giving me a few doses,’” he said. “It’s just exasperating.”