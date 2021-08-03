Taliban leaders have repeatedly criticized the use of U.S. airstrikes, which the group says are in violation of the peace deal signed between the two sides last year. U.S. officials have said their forces will continue to use airstrikes to defend the Afghan government until their withdrawal is complete at the end of August. But Marine Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, last week did not rule out possible U.S. strikes after Aug. 31 against Taliban targets in support of embattled Afghan troops.