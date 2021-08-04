Israel issued travel warnings against 17 other countries, including France, Germany, Greece, and many other top summer tourists destinations where a percentage of returning travelers have tested positive for the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
The announcement comes after the CDC advised U.S. tourists against traveling to the Israel in light of a surge of cases that has in the past weeks seen infections rise from single digits to over 3,000 on a daily basis.
On Sunday, Israel began administering third doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to adults over the age of 60 who have been vaccinated. Israeli Health Ministry data shows that vaccine efficiency wanes after around six months, in higher percentages for the elderly and the immunocompromised.
In an effort to stem the upward trend and pressure the some one million eligible Israeli residents who have not yet been vaccinated, the government has also re-instated the mask mandate for indoor spaces as well as the “green passport,” which grants the vaccinated and recovered adults access to public events with fewer than 100 attendees.
