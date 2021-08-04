Fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces has intensified in recent weeks as the Afghan military has attempted to retake territory after Taliban advances following the withdrawal of foreign forces.
Acting defense minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi survived Tuesday’s attack unharmed; he was not present at the guesthouse when the assault occurred. For hours after the initial blast, explosions and gunfights rocked Kabul in some of the most intense fighting in the Afghan capital in months. The Interior Ministry said at least eight civilians were killed and 20 wounded.
Taliban fighters have increased pressure on other major Afghan cities in recent weeks and have surrounded the government compound in the center of Helmand’s provincial capital. Only a handful of government officials remain in the cluster of buildings that house the governor and provincial council in Lashkar Gah.
Afghan forces have long struggled to hold and retake territory without close U.S. air support. As U.S. forces began the last phase of their withdrawal from Afghanistan, Taliban fighters launched attacks, bringing large swaths of territory under the group’s control.
The Taliban now controls roughly half of Afghanistan’s districts, according to U.S. officials. The officials said U.S. warplanes have stepped up attacks in support of government forces.
The United Nations warns that the increased violence could result in record numbers of civilian casualties this year unless the two sides agree to a cease-fire. According to U.N. data, the Taliban and other insurgent groups are responsible for the majority of civilian casualties in Afghanistan. The Taliban uses mortars and other indiscriminate explosives in areas populated by civilians.
But the heavy use of government artillery and airstrikes in populated areas has also caused a spike in the number of civilians killed and injured.
“The Islamic Emirate will not be silent on such brutal actions,” Mujahid said in the Taliban statement Wednesday, referring to civilian casualties caused by government attacks. He said the militant group “will challenge them with full force.”
Haq Nawaz Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan, contributed to this report.