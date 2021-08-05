The impact on health workers and other vulnerable people in the developing world could be severe. It is also preventable. In the United States alone, vast numbers of doses are simply wasted when they could have been used. Stat News recently estimated that some U.S. states already had millions of excess doses, many of which were likely to expire before they could be used. Robert Ator, the head of the vaccine distribution drive in Arkansas said the state had so many doses, things were “starting to get a bit silly.” Ator told the health-news-focused website that his state was “drowning in this stuff.”