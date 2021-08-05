It’s illegal for U.S. officials to accept such gifts from foreign governments above a certain dollar amount — $390, at the time Japan gave the whisky. Still, world leaders and diplomats often present tokens of appreciation to the president or top diplomats. “Non-acceptance would cause embarrassment to donor and U.S. Government,” the filing disclosing gifts to federal employees from foreign governments in 2019 notes, so the items are accepted and become the property of the federal government.