Taliban fighters have taken control of the capital city of Nimruz province in western Afghanistan Friday, the first provincial capital to be overrun by the militants since the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from the country.

Rohullah Gul Khairzad, the province’s deputy governor said the city “has fallen” to the Taliban, but refused to release further details.

Unconfirmed videos circulating on social media show residents looting shops in a central market in Zaranj, the capital city.

The development marks a significant escalation of the group’s military offensive. Previously fighting was largely confined to the country’s rural areas, but Taliban fighters have also began increasing pressure on some of the country’s largest cities.

U.S. forces are in the last stages of a complete withdrawal from Afghanistan that President Biden has said will conclude at the end of August. U.S. officials have increased airstrikes in recent weeks to help prop up Afghan government forces, but it is unclear if those strikes will continue after the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline or not.

