Unconfirmed videos circulating on social media show residents looting shops in a central market in Zaranj, the capital city.
The development marks a significant escalation of the group’s military offensive. Previously fighting was largely confined to the country’s rural areas, but Taliban fighters have also began increasing pressure on some of the country’s largest cities.
U.S. forces are in the last stages of a complete withdrawal from Afghanistan that President Biden has said will conclude at the end of August. U.S. officials have increased airstrikes in recent weeks to help prop up Afghan government forces, but it is unclear if those strikes will continue after the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline or not.
