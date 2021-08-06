Unconfirmed videos circulating on social media show residents looting shops in a central market in Zaranj, the provincial capital. One Afghan security official said clashes in the city are continuing. He spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss ongoing operations with the media.
The violence triggered a prison break in Nimruz, but the official said the most notorious inmate had already been transferred to Kabul. The Taliban has prioritized prison raids to replenish the insurgents’ ranks and dent the morale of Afghan security forces.
The fall of a provincial capital to Taliban fighters marks a significant escalation of the group’s military offensive. Previously, fighting was largely confined to the country’s rural areas, but Taliban fighters have also begun increasing pressure on some of the country’s largest cities.
The Taliban has also escalated attacks on senior government officials, including the Friday assassination of Dawa Khan Menapal, who oversaw operations for local and foreign media. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said the group carried out the slaying in Kabul.
The Taliban also claimed responsibility for a Wednesday suicide bombing that targeted the home of acting defense minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi in Kabul. Eight civilians were killed and 20 were wounded, but Mohammadi was not present at his guesthouse at the time of the attack.
U.S. forces are in the last stages of a complete withdrawal from Afghanistan that President Biden has said will conclude at the end of August. The United States has increased airstrikes in recent weeks to help prop up Afghan government forces, but it is unclear whether those strikes will continue after the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.
