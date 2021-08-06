In 2013, the IPCC’s assessment concluded that humans were the “dominant cause” of global warming since the 1950s. Its findings spurred the negotiations that led to the 2015 Paris agreement, which compels signatory governments to commit to reforms that will restrict planetary warming this century to under 2 degrees Celsius, and ideally 1.5 degrees Celsius. In the intervening years, the IPCC has issued a number of special reports, including analyses of the state of the oceans and the planet’s frozen corners, land use and phenomena like desertification, and a 2018 red alert over the rapidly narrowing window for governments, civil society and the private sector to push through drastic reforms that could stave off global temperatures rising at an average above 1.5 degrees Celsius.