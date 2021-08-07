The statement alleged that Intriago worked with a business associate by the name “Mr. Arcangel” who had a “working relationship” with the FBI. The lawyers claim “Mr. Arcangel” had received assurances from his FBI contacts that the security services were legitimate. These assertions could not be independently verified by The Post, and FBI spokeswoman Manali Basu declined to comment regarding the alleged FBI connections. Records show that a man by the name of “Arcangel, Pretel O.” is a business associate of Intriago’s at a company called Counter Terrorist Unit Federal Academy, but it was not clear if the two are the same person.