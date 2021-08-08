Amr al-Din Wali, another provincial council member speaking form the military base, said Afghan security forces are protecting the area, “but there is no morale.” And he said he doesn’t believe they have a plan to retake the city.
The militants also pushed into the capital city of Sar-e Pol province Sunday, but clashes there are still ongoing, according to deputy governor Abdul Malik Azimi who spoke on the phone from a military base on the city’s outskirts.
The Taliban advances come just days after the militants overran the first provincial capital in the country since the withdrawal of U.S. forces began. Taliban fighters overran the capital of Nimruz on Friday and then the following day pushed into Shebergan, the capital of the northwestern province of Jowzjan.
All four provinces where Taliban fighters are making gains sit along the country’s border and are home to key crossings where tax revenue could be financially profitable to the group.