The 155 suspected contact cases are undergoing 21 days of isolation, Guinea’s Health Ministry said.
Doctors reported the infection in the same region where the deadliest Ebola epidemic on record began. That 2014-2016 outbreak killed at least 11,325 people across three West African countries. Guinea had just recovered from a smaller scare earlier this year — a resurgence of Ebola in February that claimed 12 lives.
“The potential for the Marburg virus to spread far and wide means we need to stop it in its tracks,” Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s regional director for Africa, said in a statement. “We are working with the health authorities to implement a swift response that builds on Guinea’s past experience and expertise in managing Ebola, which is transmitted in a similar way.”
Fatality rates for the Marburg virus have varied from 24 percent to 88 percent, according to the World Health Organization, depending on the virus strain and quality of care.
Previous outbreaks have struck Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda. No vaccines or antiviral treatments have been approved to fight the scourge.
The Marburg virus spreads mainly through body fluids. Early symptoms include fever, chills, a headache and muscle pain. Severe cases lead to shock, liver failure and internal bleeding.
The malady is thought to be transmitted to people from fruit bats, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDC researchers found Marburg in bat colonies for the first time in West Africa last January. Some of the infected creatures, which were tested across four districts in Sierra Leone, carried a strain that resembled one found in Angola about 16 years ago — the deadliest known variant, the scientists noted.
That 2005 outbreak killed 252 people, according to the CDC’s tally. Nine of 10 people who contracted the virus at the time died.
