The Jalisco cartel is known for boasting about its large arsenal and threatening its rivals on social media. In 2020, the cartel uploaded a video showing men dressed in military attire and holding .50-caliber rifles with dozens of armored vehicles and pledging loyalty to Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho. A month ago, the cartel tweeted a video in which drug cartel members can be seen delivering mattresses and bed frames to people who live in flooded areas after intense summer rains.