To be sure, its findings are bleak and shouldn’t be particularly surprising for anyone paying attention to the research published in the intervening years, including by the IPCC: The planet is warming at a rate not seen in 2,000 years; atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide are at their highest in 2 million years; the shift in the climate is leading to increasingly erratic and extreme weather events; and human activity is without a doubt responsible for (almost) all of it. It delivers “a code red for humanity,” said U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, who has spent much of his tenure in Turtle Bay urging greater political action in the face of global warming. “This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet,” he added.